Spotify is expanding its managed accounts feature for young listeners to seven new countries. It includes US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Netherlands. The feature gives children under 13 their own space to enjoy music. It is part of the Premium music account, and also lets parents to have full control over what their children hear. It comes after a successful pilot run in New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and more. Managed accounts let young users to create playlists, get personalised recommendations, and access features like Daylist and Discover Weekly. Google Search Introduces Nano Banana AI Image Editing Model via Google Lens, AI Mode in India and US; Support for More Countries Coming Soon.

Spotify Expands Managed Accounts in New Countries

Kids get their own playlists, you get your Wrapped back. Managed accounts for young listeners on Spotify Family just dropped in seven new markets. https://t.co/ak5Ol99A5a pic.twitter.com/rFwBbL4trm — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) October 14, 2025

