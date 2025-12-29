Pollution levels in Delhi have surged once again, with reports indicating that the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 422 on Monday (December 29). Amid this, DJ and anchor Nikhil Chinapa took to Instagram to share a video from Delhi in which he showed how bad the weather is in Delhi. In the video, the Roadies fame said that he had a flight to catch for Goa, but was not sure if he flight would take off. In the video, he said, "It's 2:15 in the morning in Delhi. We are supposed to fly to Goa at 5 in the morning. Not sure if the plane will take off, though. Yaaay, Delhi weather!" Delhi AQI Today, December 29: Air Quality Plummets Into 'Very Poor' Category, IMD Issues Orange Alert Predicting Very Dense Fog.

Nikhil Chinapa Shares Video of Delhi’s Bad Weather – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa)

