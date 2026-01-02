New Delhi, January 2: Delhi air quality showed a significant recovery on Friday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. The decision came after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved from a "Very Poor" 380 on Thursday to 236 by Friday afternoon. The move provides much-needed relief to the construction sector, as the ban on non-essential building activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has been lifted. While the "Severe" category curbs have been eased, Stage 1 and 2 measures remain in force to prevent further pollution spikes. Despite the clearer air, North India continues to battle a harsh winter. Dense fog and cold wave conditions disrupted travel on Friday, leading to the cancellation of 66 flights at Delhi airport and delaying over 80 trains. Weather officials predict that while air quality may remain in the "Poor" to "Very Poor" range, persistent fog will continue to impact visibility in the coming days. Delhi Records Improved Air Quality in 8 Years with Lowest PM2.5 and PM10: Environment Minister Sirsa Highlights Govt's Sustained Multi-front War on Pollution.

GRAP-3 Curbs Lifted in Delhi-NCR

Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves significantly: Officials. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Press Trust of India). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)