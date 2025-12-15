"I am ready to go into debt and ruin my financial health but I want to move my parents out of Delhi," a woman is heard saying in a video going viral on social media. The video shared on Instagram shows a woman living in Bengaluru, stating she is considering moving her parents out of Delhi. She is also seen describing the national capital as a gas chamber amid worsening air pollution. The viral clip was recorded at the Delhi Metro station. "I had been living in Bengaluru for the past 60 days and now I am visiting my parents in Delhi, this gas chamber called Delhi, and the moment I landed, I couldn’t stop coughing. The person with me was like, are you okay, do you need water," the woman is heard saying. The woman, identified as Simridhi Makhija, ends the video saying that she will move her parents out of this gas chamber. "There is nothing more embarrassing than living in a city where you cough right after landing," she adds. Reacting to her video, one user asked, "Will your parents agree?" while a second user wrote, "Let's not make Bengaluru another Delhi". A third user commented, "Get ready to buy oxygen". 'You Can Actually Breathe In Bangalore': Bengaluru Man Says His Nose Is Blocked and Throat Is Choked After Spending 3 Weeks in North India, Flags Air Pollution Issue (Watch Video).

I Want To Move My Parents out of Delhi, Says a Woman Living in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @simridhimakhija

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)