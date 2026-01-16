New Delhi, January 16: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an overall AQI of 346 at 7:00 AM. Several hotspots, including RK Puram (374) and Wazirpur (374), reported even higher levels of pollution. Simultaneously, a biting cold wave has gripped the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported temperatures dipping to 5.4°C, significantly below normal. Dense fog has further complicated conditions, with visibility dropping to zero at several northern airports, including Amritsar and Chandigarh. While Delhi's Palam airport maintained 800-meter visibility, the combination of toxic air and extreme cold continues to disrupt transport and pose health risks across the region. Delhi Wakes Up to Biting Cold and 'very Poor' Air Quality, Overall AQI at 352.

Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of the City

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog engulfs parts of the city as the region continues to reel under intense cold conditions. Early morning visuals from Akshardham Temple area. At 2.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi logged its coldest morning of the season on Thursday.#WeatherUpdate #Delhi… pic.twitter.com/5Z8esJysnW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up to dense fog amid persisting cold wave. Early morning visuals from Moti Nagar area.#Delhi#WeatherUpdate#ColdWave (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VtUBoWof84 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2026

Early Morning Visuals From Kartavya Path Area

VIDEO | Delhi: Parts of the national capital remain shrouded in dense fog as an intense cold wave continues to grip the region. Early morning visuals from Kartavya Path area.#Delhi #ColdWave #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/c0fzPMosUG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2026

