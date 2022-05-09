Panchayat Season 2 trailer is out! The web series is all set to return with double entertainment. The comedy-drama series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy, among others. The synopsis of season 2 reads, "Panchayat is a comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy villagers & a difficult village lifestyle Abhishek starts his job with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT." Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar’s Amazon Prime Show To Premiere On May 20; Check Out The Teaser Video.

Watch Panchayat Season 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)