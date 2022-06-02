Punjabi singer Parmish Verma took to Instagram story, and informed that he has postponed all his shows till June 8 due to Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Earlier on May 29, on a sad note, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. Meanwhile, Parmish Verma has also urged other club owners and show organisers to stay with the decision at this tough time. Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility.

Check Out The Instagram Story Below:

Parmish Verma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

