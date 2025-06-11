Pakistani TikTok star Miss Wow (her real name is Mehjabeen) shares a new Instagram reel wherein the attractive little Miss is grooving to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s hit song, “Legend.” Mehjabeen Misswow is seen sitting on the floor in black and green athleisure as she lip-syncs the famous song by the Indian artist. “Legend” was released in the year 2019 and is said to be one of the biggest hits of Sidhu Moose Wala, who not only sang the song but also composed it as well as wrote the lyrics for it. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow seems to be a big fan of Sidhu Moose Wala as she often shares Instagram reels that show her vibing to his songs. Earlier, she had shared a video where the Pakistani girl is seen dancing to Sidhu Moose Wala’s “295” song!

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Vibes on Sidhu Moose Wala Song 'Legend'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Watch Original Video of Sidhu Moose Wala Song 'Legend'

