In a shocking incident in Punjab, a farmer died after a boundary wall collapsed on him in the Mansa district. According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning, August 31, in Mansa's Jawharke Village. The deceased farmer was identified as Jagjeevan (60). It is reported that the boundary wall collapsed on the elderly man due to continuous rainfall. A disturbing video of the incident shows the victim riding a bicycle when the boundary wall collapses all of a sudden, and the victim gets trapped under the debris. It is learned that Jagjeevan died on the spot. India Weather Forecast Today: IMD Issues Red Alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several Districts.

Farmer Dies After Wall Collapses on Him in Punjab

CCTV Footage Shows Boundary Wall Collapsing on the Farmer in Mansa

VIDEO | Mansa, Punjab: CCTV visuals show a wall collapsing in Jawharke Village, claiming the life of a farmer. More details are awaited. (Viewers discretion advised) (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/n4JKUVYuQT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

