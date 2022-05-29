Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. He was killed a day after the Punjab government withdrew two gunmen provided to him. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences to the family of Sidhu Moose Wala, while stating that the guilty won't be spared. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for sidhu's murder.

