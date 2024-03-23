Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away at the age of 68 at a hospital in Kolkata, where he was receiving treatment for COPD-related ailments. He breathed his last at 11:50 pm on March 22. The veteran actor had been admitted to the state-run M R Bangur hospital for the previous month, with his condition deteriorating, leading to his stay in the ICU. His demise marks the end of a remarkable career in Bengali cinema, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many. Actors Jeet and Rupanjana Mitra pay tribute to the actor on X. Minori Terada, Castle in the Sky. Colonel Muska Actor Dies at 81.

Partha Sarathi Deb No More

Sad to know we lost our colleague and WBAF committee member. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & friends… #RestInPeace #ParthaSarathiDeb Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CxZFXUwzgW — Jeet (@jeet30) March 23, 2024

