Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is off to a monstrous start! The film, featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25, 2023. The spy thriller has created history by minting Rs 106 crore worldwide on its opening day at the box office. As Pathaan took a bumper opening, it is also setting more records. Check the worldwide collection of Pathaan. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's YRF Film Creates History By Collecting Rs 57 Crore in India!.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

