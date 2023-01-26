Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film Pathaan has created history by minting Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day at the box office. As per trade analyst, Komal Nahta, the YRF spy thriller collected Rs 2 crore via its dubbed version. The flick also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Pathaan: Not Just Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner Also Has a Huge Aamir Khan Connection - Here's How!.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1:

It’s out: ‘Pathaan’ day 1 net all-India collections: Hindi - Rs. 55 crore Dubbed - Rs. 2 crore Total - Rs. 57 crore. Biggest ever opening for a Hindi film. That too, on an odd day which was not a holiday, and the film isn’t a sequel!! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 26, 2023

