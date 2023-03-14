Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming project Citadel, was seen reacting to Shah Rukh Khan's statement on not moving to Hollywood for work. In an interview with Wajahat Ali, when PeeCee was asked to opine on SRK's comment, the global icon replied, "Comfortable is boring to me. And, I'm not arrogant, I'm self-assured." She further added, "I know when I walk onto a set, I know what I'm doing, I don't need validation from executives." Have a look. After Citadel, Priyanka Chopra to Star in Assume Nothing Series for Prime Video – Reports.

Watch Priyanka Chopra's Full Interview Here:

