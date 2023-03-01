Priyanka Chopra might be away from Bollywood, but she surely has lots of work on her plate as she's signing many deals in the west. Reportedly, after Amazon's Citadel, the actress is all set to star in Prime Video's another project titled Assume Nothing. The story of the show revolves around a women seeing New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Citadel: Nick Jonas Reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s First Look As Nadia Sinh From Russo Brothers’ Series.

Priyanka Chopra in Assume Nothing:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)