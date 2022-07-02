Aditya Roy Kapur’s action thriller Rashtra Kavach Om released in theatres on Friday (July 1) and it received mixed response from the audience. The film co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana has garnered Rs 1.51 crore on the day of its release. Rashtra Kavach Om Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur's Slick Action Sequences Get Eclipsed By Sloppy Storytelling! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection

#RashtraKavachOm is dull on Day 1... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] find limited patronage, but mass belt records better occupancy [due to action]... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wCIRQwe17u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2022

