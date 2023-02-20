Rebel Wilson is engaged. The actress and her girlfriend Agruma, who is a fashion and jewelery designer became engaged after a proposal that took place at Disneyland. Wilson posted the happy news on Instagram. Take a look. Rebel Wilson Makes Her Relationship With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Official On Social Media And Says ‘Love Is Love’ (View Pic).

