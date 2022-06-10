Rebel Wilson has introduced her ‘Disney Princess’, girlfriend Ramona Agruma on social media and made her relationship official with her. Sharing a picture of them together she mentioned ‘Love Is Love’ as hashtag in her post. Oscars 2022: Video Of Kristen Stewart Kissing Fiancée Dylan Meyer On The Red Carpet Goes Viral.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

