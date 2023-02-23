Selena Gomez has shared a sexy throwback picture on Instagram that she had deleted once saying ‘because I thought maybe it was too much’. Well, this pic is sure to set the temperature soaring. The singer is seen putting on a busty display in a strapless black top. Selena is seen enjoying sipping a fruit punch as she seductively poses for the camera. Selena Gomez Slams Trolls Commenting On Her Fluctuating Weight, Says 'I'm Not a Model'.

Throwback Thursday Alert For Selenators

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)