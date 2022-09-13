Sheryl Lee Ralph has won her first-ever Emmy for starring in Abbott Elementary. Portraying the role of Barbara Howard, the actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In an inspiring acceptance speech, the actress talked about believing in your dreams and to never give up on yourself. Emmys 2022 Winners Live: Check Out the Big Wins of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards - See Full List of Winners.

Check Out the Video:

