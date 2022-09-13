The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has taken place, and the best of television in 2021 is getting honoured at the event. The shows earned the spotlight with their awards tally are HBO's Succession, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, Netflix's Squid Game, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Primetime Emmys 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Video Coverage of the Awards Show on Lionsgate Play in India at This Time!

Check out the full list of winners here:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Checking in to the #Emmy winners club. The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax) snags the statuette for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie! 🪷#Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/VbjnaieLC1 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Player 456 gets the gold! Lee Jung-jae wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! 🦑 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/qlkK3ae2gO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart strikes gold and wins a second consecutive #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks (@HBOMax/@HBO)! 🎰 #Emmy #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MueNnJvQ9w — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Cheers to @Zendaya, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! The actress also won the statuette in 2020! 💛✨ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/1HwG9smBdH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

This Diamond Dog wins another #Emmy! Congrats to @JasonSudeikis on a second consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus)! 🐶💎 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/5KZo7sVLlc — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Let’s hear it for Mike White who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/K8hqeJjDss — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

And the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Mike White for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! Bravo! 🔥 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/pHfI2GWsBh — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Governors Award

Congratulations to @GeenaDavisOrg, this year’s Governors Award Recipient! 🎊 The organization is recognized for its dedication to promoting gender balance and fostering inclusion throughout the entertainment industry. Bravo! 💛 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/fWMpHaOJqj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @TheDropoutHulu! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MU0RK5xhyj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark (@Netflix)! This is Garner’s third win in this category! 🤩 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/Zp87ZKm66m — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 🌴✨ #Emmys #Emmys202 pic.twitter.com/y5HqN0PaWd — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

.@MichaelKeaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @DopesickonHulu! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! ⭐ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O1qn28kkh6 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)