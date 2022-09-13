The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has taken place, and the best of television in 2021 is getting honoured at the event. The shows earned the spotlight with their awards tally are HBO's Succession, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, Netflix's Squid Game, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Primetime Emmys 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Video Coverage of the Awards Show on Lionsgate Play in India at This Time!
Outstanding Drama Series
A win for Waystar Royco! Congratulations to @Succession (@HBO/@HBOMax), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series! 🏙 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/gZfignMQLa
Outstanding Comedy Series
It’s a win for the Greyhounds! Congratulations to @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus), which wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second consecutive year! ⚽️ 🐾 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/ZKRtVpHcq7
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Checking in to the #Emmy winners club. The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax) snags the statuette for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie! 🪷#Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/VbjnaieLC1
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Player 456 gets the gold! Lee Jung-jae wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! 🦑 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/qlkK3ae2gO
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
And the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series goes to… @JesseArmstrong1 for @Succession (@HBO/@HBOMax)! Bravo! 🤝 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/IE25v4B7aM
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Perfect take! Congratulations to MJ Delaney, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus)! 🎬 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/wolGUCCPza
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart strikes gold and wins a second consecutive #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks (@HBOMax/@HBO)! 🎰 #Emmy #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MueNnJvQ9w
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Cheers to @Zendaya, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! The actress also won the statuette in 2020! 💛✨ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/1HwG9smBdH
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
It’s a wrap! Hwang Dong-hyuk wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! 💥 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/6uVjUMCwIi
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
A lesson on good material! The #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series goes to @QuintaBrunson for @AbbottElemABC! 📝 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/LvZgp4FEzr
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
This Diamond Dog wins another #Emmy! Congrats to @JasonSudeikis on a second consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus)! 🐶💎 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/5KZo7sVLlc
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
The #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special goes to Jerrod Carmichael for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (@HBO/@HBOMax)! Congratulations! 💫 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/XekKOX9g4z
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Let’s hear it for Mike White who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/K8hqeJjDss
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
And the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Mike White for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! Bravo! 🔥 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/pHfI2GWsBh
Governors Award
Congratulations to @GeenaDavisOrg, this year’s Governors Award Recipient! 🎊 The organization is recognized for its dedication to promoting gender balance and fostering inclusion throughout the entertainment industry. Bravo! 💛 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/fWMpHaOJqj
Outstanding Competition Program
It’s about dang time! 🎶 @Lizzo’s #WatchOutfortheBigGrrrls (@PrimeVideo) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/fh1oLoV3bw
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @TheDropoutHulu! 👏 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/MU0RK5xhyj
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
That’s right! The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to @JenCoolidge for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 🪷🧖♀️ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/osRwN3KQPM
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
It’s a golden evening for @LastWeekTonight with @IAmJohnOliver (@HBO/@HBOMax), which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series! This is the show’s seventh win in this category! ✨ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/jevM0IC1a1
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Give it up for @NBCSNL, which wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series! 🙌 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/elJydyzrOU
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
He’s here, he’s there! @BrettGoldstein wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus) for the second year in a row! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/mefnCRkx49
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
A gold star! 🌟 @TheSherylRalph wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for @AbbottElemABC! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/0er0HRPKUr
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark (@Netflix)! This is Garner’s third win in this category! 🤩 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/Zp87ZKm66m
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
It’s a done deal. Matthew Macfadyen wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for @Succession (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 👔 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/imj4FM4LvX
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 🌴✨ #Emmys #Emmys202 pic.twitter.com/y5HqN0PaWd
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
.@MichaelKeaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @DopesickonHulu! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! ⭐ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O1qn28kkh6
