Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah Share Pics From Their Dreamy Engagement Ceremony!

Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of actor Arjun Sarja and Umapathy Ramaiah is the son of actor Thambi Ramaiah. Check out the pics of the newly engaged couple.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been dating for a while but they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members and close friends. Aishwarya and Umapathy took to Instagram and in a collaboration post they shared pics from their dreamy engagement ceremony. Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral.

Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Engaged

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah Share Pics From Their Dreamy Engagement Ceremony!

Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of actor Arjun Sarja and Umapathy Ramaiah is the son of actor Thambi Ramaiah. Check out the pics of the newly engaged couple.

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 29, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been dating for a while but they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members and close friends. Aishwarya and Umapathy took to Instagram and in a collaboration post they shared pics from their dreamy engagement ceremony. Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral.

Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Engaged

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Arjun (@aishwaryaarjun)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aishwarya Arjun Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Dating Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Engaged Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Engagement Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Relationship Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Wedding Aishwarya Arjun Engaged Arjun Sarja Arjun Sarja Daughter Aishwarya Arjun Sarja Daughter Engagement Pattathu Yaanai Thambi Ramaiah Thambi Ramaiah Son Thambi Ramaiah Son Engagement Thirumanam Umapathy Ramaiah Umapathy Ramaiah Engaged
You might also like
Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral
South

Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral
You might also like
Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral
South

Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral
Leo Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Actioner Collects Rs 115.90 Crore Globally - Reports
South

Leo Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Actioner Collects Rs 115.90 Crore Globally - Reports
Leo: Couple Gets Engaged in Pudukottai Theatre During Thalapathy Vijay's Film Screening (Watch Viral Video)
South

Leo: Couple Gets Engaged in Pudukottai Theatre During Thalapathy Vijay's Film Screening (Watch Viral Video)
Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander Address Fans at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai (Watch Video)
South

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander Address Fans at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Kalamassery
50K+ searches
Kerala
50K+ searches
India England match
20K+ searches
Kerala Blast
20K+ searches
Mike Pence
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Kalamassery
50K+ searches
Kerala
50K+ searches
India England match
20K+ searches
Kerala Blast
20K+ searches
Mike Pence
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma