Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah Share Pics From Their Dreamy Engagement Ceremony!

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been dating for a while but they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family members and close friends. Aishwarya and Umapathy took to Instagram and in a collaboration post they shared pics from their dreamy engagement ceremony. Aishwarya Arjun–Umapathy Ramaiah Are Engaged! Pics and Videos From Arjun Sarja’s Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral.
Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Engaged
