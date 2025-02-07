Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar's comeback, made a grand release in the theatres on Thursday (February 6). The Tamil-language action film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The movie opened to mixed reactions from both audiences and critics. A day after its release, Trisha Krishnan took to social media to express gratitude to the Vidaamuyarchi team by sharing a video compiling behind-the-scenes glimpses. She added the song Sawadeeka while posting the video on Instagram. Sharing the post, Trisha Krishnan wrote, "Legit, one of the best rides (pun intended) I’ve had with this fantabulous team making this film. Thank you team #Vidaamuyarchi." The actress plays Ajith Kumar's love interest in the film. Vidaamuyarchi is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

Trisha Krishnan Shares BTS Glimpses From ‘Vidaamuyarchi’

View this post on Instagram

