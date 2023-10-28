There were speculations in June this year that Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah would soon be getting hitched. Neither the couple nor their families reacted to the reports. Now several pics and videos from Aishwarya and Umapathy’s engagement ceremony have surfaced online. Arjun Sarja’s daughter got engaged to Thambi Ramaiah’s son in an intimate affair. Aishwarya looked stunning in rose pink saree with lace embroidery that she teamed up with an embellished blouse. She accessorised her outfit with classic ornaments. Her chic makeup and low-bun hairdo gave her a stunning bridal look. Her fiancé opted for matching sherwani for the occasion. Arjun Sarja’s Daughter Aishwarya To Tie the Knot With Actor Umapathy Ramaiah – Reports.

Arjun Sarja With Aishwarya And Umapathy

Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah

Newly Engaged Couple

Soon-To-Be Mr & Mrs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ctalks__ (@ctalks__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)