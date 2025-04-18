Anjana Arjun, the younger daughter of renowned South actor Arjun Sarja, is set to tie the knot soon. The entrepreneur got engaged to Issiah, her boyfriend of 13 years, at Lake Como, Italy. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 17, Anjana shared loved-up pictures from her engagement ceremony, where Isaiah could be seen going down on one knee to propose to his lady love. In one of the pictures, Anjana is seen flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger. Arjun also has an elder daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, who married Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor-director Thambi Ramaiah, in 2024. Kannada TV Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged to Indian Air Force Officer Anukool Mishra in Bengaluru; First Pictures from Their Intimate Ceremony out!.

Arjun Sarja’s Younger Daughter Anjana Arjun Gets Engaged in Italy

View this post on Instagram

