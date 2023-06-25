The speculations are rife that Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun would soon be getting married soon. As per reports, the Pattathu Yaanai actress would be tying the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah. It is said that the couple has been dating since quite sometime and their families have given nod for the marriage. Neither the couple nor their families have made any official announcement on the wedding. Actress Megha Akash To Get Married to a Politician’s Son?

Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Wedding

Umapathy Ramaiah (Thambi Ramaiah Son) & Aishwarya Arjun (Arjun’s Daughter) to tie the knot soon! pic.twitter.com/r0dRY3i6js — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 25, 2023

