Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has shared a new poster of her upcoming single and shared that it would be out tomorrow. Her first single titled “Payani” in Tamil, “Yatrakkaran” in Malayalam and “Sanchari” in Telugu, it will be released on March 17.

Payani

And finally the wait it over …my first single #payani after a long 9 year gap ,in Tamil is releasing tomorrow..can’t wait to share it with you @anirudhofficial let’s rock ! pic.twitter.com/klMWhyQejB — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 16, 2022

Yatrakkaran

Finally the wait is over !my first single in Malayalam #yatrakkaran is out tomorrow n I can’t wait to share it with you…⁦@ranjithkg⁩ let’s rock this one ! pic.twitter.com/PfMYDl05ob — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 16, 2022

Sanchari

And finally the wait is over! My first single in Telugu #sanchari is releasing tomorrow n I can’t wait for you to see it ! ⁦@sagar_singer⁩ let’s rock ! pic.twitter.com/tnvO8hQvma — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)