Thunivu star Ajith Kumar, who's on break from films due to his World Tour, has finally completed its first leg. Reportedly, the superstar will be traveling to 62 nations for 18 months on a motorcycle during his world tour. Isn't that fascinating? Manju Warrier Thanks Ajith Kumar and Adventure Riders India for Inviting Her on Their Two-Wheeler Tour (View Pics).

Ajith Kumar's Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)