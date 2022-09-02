Manju Warrier was invited by Adventure Riders India for their two-wheeler tour. She joined actor Ajith Kumar and other passionate bike riders for the tour, and shared that it was her first time doing a tour on a two-wheeler and penned a lovely note on her Instagram. Manju Warrier Birthday Special: 11 Brilliant Performances of the Actress Par Excellence That Showcase Her Amazing Dexterity!

