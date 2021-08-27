Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and presented the curtain raiser of the first of its kind single-shot feature film titled Iravin Nizhal. Helmed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban, the music for the project is given by the one and only AR Rahman. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan:

T 4010 - Happy to present the Curtain Raiser of the World’s first of it’s kind Single Shot Feature film ‘Iravin Nizhal’ (Shadow of the Night) created and crafted by Radhakrishnan Parthiban .. music rendered by The AR Rahman.https://t.co/w3vKjnYddb#IravinNizhal #CurtainRaiser — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2021

