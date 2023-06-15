Anni Manchi Sakunamule is the romantic family drama that had released in theatres on May 18. The Telugu language film starring Santosh Soban and Malvika Nair is now all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video. The film helmed by BV Nandini Reddy will stream on the OTT platform from June 17. Anni Manchi Sakunamule Twitter Review: Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair’s Film Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule On Prime

an intense tale of love that challenges a longstanding family rivalry! 🔥#AnniManchiSakunamule, June 17 pic.twitter.com/KGUYq4ZuwO — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 15, 2023

Watch The Trailer Below:

