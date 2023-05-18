Anni Manchi Sakunamule is directed by BV Nandini Reddy, starring Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair in the lead roles. Priyanka Dutt produced this family entertainer, which has an ensemble star cast. The movie stars Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Urvashi, Vasuki, Vennela Kishore, Ramya Subramanian, Anju Alva Naik, and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan in key roles. The movie has hit the screens today, and let’s see some of twitter reaction. Thank You Song Ento Enteynto: Naga Chaitanya, Malvika Nair Take You on an Emotional Ride in This Second Track from the Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Predictable?

Overall: #AnniManchiSakunamule is a misfired family drama with dragged out screenplay and low on emotions. Few hilarious scenes with #VennelaKishore. Below par music and bgm. Predictable and boring. Rating: 2/5 #SanthoshSobhan#MalavikaNair#NandiniReddy pic.twitter.com/vuwYKmehhC — TFI Talkies (@TFITalkies) May 18, 2023

A Family Entertainer:

#AnniManchiSakunamule A Family Entertainer that had its moments but falters with the overall execution. Has a few decent comedy scenes/feel good moments but the rest is totally dragged out with a lengthy runtime and snail paced narration in many parts. Mediocre! Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 18, 2023

One More Opinion

#AnniManchiSakunamule : “Boring to the Core” 👉Rating : 2.25/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives: 👉Better Second Half Negatives: 👉Boring First Half 👉1950’s Story 👉Dragged Scenes & Narration 👉Songs & BGM#SantoshShoban #MalvikaNair — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) May 18, 2023

Perfect OTT Movie

Second Half Pretty Good

Pretty good second half for the most part. Comedy and emotions worked well. Good climax 👍 Lead pair and all other artist’s performance is good. Only drawback is it feels slow paced at times. But worth a watch for this weekend 👍👍 #AnniManchiSakunamule — TFI Fan (@TFIFan_) May 18, 2023

