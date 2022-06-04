Nani as Sundar and Nazriya Fahadh as Leela are all set to win hearts with the upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki, which is set to hit the big screens on June 10. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers would release a promo song on June 6 at 11.07am and it is going to be a peppy, celebratory track featuring the lead pair of Vivek Athreya’s directorial. Ante Sundaraniki Trailer: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh’s Romantic Comedy Around Interfaith Marriage Is Full of Quirks (Watch Video).

Sundar & Leela

Watch Ante Sundaraniki Promo Song Announcement Video Below:

