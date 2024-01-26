Renowned playback singer and composer Bhavatharini, daughter of the well-known music director Ilaiyaraaja, succumbed to liver cancer on January 25 in Sri Lanka. Despite undergoing treatment, she passed away around 5 pm yesterday. In a heartfelt tribute, Ilaiyaraaja shared a touching unseen throwback photo of his late daughter. The black and white picture captures a father-daughter bonding moment, with Ilaiyaraaja sitting, wearing headphones, and showing young Bhavatharini something in a book. The emotional caption reads, 'Dear Daughter.' Explore the poignant photo below. Bhavatharini, llaiyaraaja's Daughter and Playback Singer, Dies of Cancer at 47 - Reports.

