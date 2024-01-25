Playback singer and music composer Bhavatharini, daughter of renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja, died due to liver cancer on January 25 in Sri Lanka. As per reports, the 47-year-old singer had been undergoing treatment for the past six months. Despite efforts, she passed away around 5 pm. Her body is slated to be transported to Chennai on January 26 for the final rites. Survived by her husband, Bhavatharini received acclaim for her vocals, winning the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the Tamil song “Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu” from Bharathi. Ilaiyaraaja Records With Symphony Orchestra in Budapest for Music School.

Bhavatharini Dies At 47

Sad news! Isaignani Ilayaraja 's daughter Singer #Bhavatharini passed away in Srilanka this evening.. She was getting treated for cancer.. Shocking to hear.. May her soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/dyJswODcfv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 25, 2024

