According to reports, Dhanush is all set to portray the legendary music maestro Illaiyaraaja in his biopic is creating quite a buzz in the industry. With the movie set to begin production in 2024 and a 2025 release date, this project is highly anticipated, given the significance of Illaiyaraaja's contribution to Indian music and Dhanush's immense talent. D50 Shoot Begins: Dhanush Announces His 50th Film and Second Directorial With Scintillating Poster.

View Update on Dhanush in Illaiyaraaja Biopic:

Exclusive news: Dhanush confirmed to essay Music Maestro Illaiyaraaja in his biopic! According to trusted sources, it is confirmed that National Award-winning star Dhanush will be playing Isaignani Illaiyaraaja in his biopic. Sources added that the movie will go on floors in 2024… pic.twitter.com/YYhydJVrzH — Latha Srinivasan (@latasrinivasan) October 31, 2023

