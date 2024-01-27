After the tragic loss of Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini, the veteran music composer paid his final respects in Tamil Nadu. Performing rituals beside her flower-adorned mortal remains, Ilaiyaraaja was captured in a poignant moment. A video shared on social media showcased Ilaiyaraaja's heartfelt tribute in her hometown of Gudalur, Theni, Tamil Nadu. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other friends and family members were also present to bid their farewells. Bhavatharini Dies at 47: Kamal Haasan Mourns Demise of Ilaiyaraaja's Daughter Due to Cancer, Writes 'My Heart Aches'.

Bhavatharini Funeral:

#WATCH | Music Maestro Ilayaraja pays last respects to his daughter Bhavatharini in Theni, Tamil Nadu Playback singer Bhavatharini died of cancer on January 25. pic.twitter.com/4icOJVslH8 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

