Actor Vishal has won the legal battle against Lyca with regard to his film Chakra. He took to Twitter and addressed how the Madras HC has ruled in his favour and also penalised the production house with Rs 5 lakh. He also mentioned the allegations as false.

Always believed that Justice will Prevail & Truth will Triumph, The False Case against me & #Chakra Movie filed by LYCA has been dismissed by the Hon High Court of Madras today & hav ordered them to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lacs for foisting a false case & harassing me — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 18, 2021

