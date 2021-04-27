Choreographer Kishore passed away on last Wednesday (April 21) due to brain stroke. He was known for choreographing several dances for leading stars in South industry. Actor Jayam Ravi, on hearing this offered financial support to his family.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Dance Choreographer #Kishore who had choreographed dances for leading stars in South passed away last Wednesday due to Brain Stroke. On hearing this, Actor @actor_jayamravi lent financial support to his Family Thoughtful Gesture! pic.twitter.com/LVRNrJLbBF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2021

