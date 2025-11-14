As the counting of votes begins for the Bihar election result 2025 at 8 AM today, November 14, all eyes are on the state to see whether the NDA retains power or the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, makes a comeback. Bihar went to the polls in two phases, with Phase 1 on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11, recording high voter turnout. Prominent national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, have been monitoring the results closely, while political strategist Prashant Kishore marks his debut with the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar politics. Exit polls pointed to an NDA lead, but questions remain: Can the opposition surprise, or will the BJP-JDU alliance under CM Nitish Kumar consolidate its position? How will the final tally compare to exit poll projections and reflect voter sentiment across constituencies? Scroll down to watch the Bihar election result 2025 live streaming on Aaj Tak in Hindi and follow every update as the counting of votes progresses. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India: NDA Likely To Secure Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat and Vote Share.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)