CV Shivashankar, veteran director, actor, screenwriter, lyricist, producer, and dialogue writer died of a heart attack on June 27 (Tuesday) in Bengaluru. Shivashankar was 90- years old. According to reports, Shivashankar collapsed at his home after performing puja. SK Bhagavan Dies at 89: Veteran Kannada Film Director Was Known for Movies Such As Kasturi Nivasa, Bayalu Daari, Hosa Belaku Among Others.

