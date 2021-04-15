Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Drishyam 2 has shared an update from the sets. Jeethu The director teased fans with a picture and informed one and all that Venkatesh has wrapped up the shoot of his portion for Drishyam 2. Have a look.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)