Dulquer Salmaan received the prestigious Golden visa from the UAE Government on Thursday (September 16). After receiving such honour, the Charlie actor said, "It’s a privilege and honour to receive. Was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Actor @dulQuer received the Prestigious Golden visa from #UAE Government. He said “It’s a privilege and honour to receive. Was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally" pic.twitter.com/2LqKuxMOS6 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)