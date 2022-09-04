Amaal Salmaan has turned a year older today. Her husband and Mollywood hunk Dulquer Salmaan has penned heartfelt note for his ‘simple and sweet’ wife on this special occasion. Sharing lovely pictures with her, he mentioned in his post, “I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love.” Dulquer Salmaan’s Picture With Wife Amaal And Daughter Maryam Is A Perfect Treat For Fans On The Occasion Of Eid 2022!

Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday Note For Amaal Salmaan

