Shahi Kabir, known for penning the scripts of films such as Joseph and Nayattu, is all set to make his directorial debut. He would be directing the film titled Ila Veezha Poonchira and Soubin Shahir would be seen playing the lead role along with Sudhi Koppa and Jude Anthany Joseph.

Ila Veezha Poonchira First Look

