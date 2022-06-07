The biggest Kollywood wedding is soon to take place! As filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are getting married on June 9, the former confirmed the sameat an event. The couple have always made headlines for their love and have been seeing each other since past six years. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Tie The Knot On June 9 – Reports.

Check It Out:

Dir @VigneshShivN makes it official.. He and Actress #Nayanthara are getting married on June 9th Thursday.. pic.twitter.com/iz3qfMCuq4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2022

