Fans are eagerly waiting to know when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan would tie the knot. Speculations are doing rounds citing the couple would get married on June 9. It is also reported that their wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair and it would be taking place at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. 10 Mushy Pictures Of Nayanthara With Beau Vignesh Shivan That Scream Love!

Buzz On Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding

Actress nayanthara - director Vignesh Sivan wedding will take place on the 9th of next month in tirupati#Nayanthara #wedding #vigneshsivan pic.twitter.com/Mrrw3L0A1w — balaji govindaraj (@SaiBalaji_1) May 7, 2022

The Couple At Tirupati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

