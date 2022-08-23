Actor Vinayakan is popularly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. Reports are now rife that he would be seen playing a key role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Jailer. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Jailer: Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Look Revealed as He Begins Shooting of His 169th Film!

Actor Vinayakan In Jailer

