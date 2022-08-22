Rajinikanth has commenced the shooting of his 169th film, Jailer, from today (August 22). The makers have revealed Thalaivar’s intense look from Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial and he looks rugged and intense in a casual attire. The upcoming film is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Jailer: Rajinikanth Shares Update about the Filming of His 169th Film, Video Goes Viral.

Rajinikanth in Jailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)