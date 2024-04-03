On April 2, Jyotika shared a workout video on Instagram with her husband, Suriya. She captioned it: "Double sweat, double fun!" The video showed them doing various exercises, like treadmill, running, and push-ups. Shilpa Shetty was quick to comment 'WOW.' Fans praised the couple's fitness routine, with one saying, "That looks Insane! To push boundaries and break ceilings Together, Harder and Stronger!" Another wrote, "You two are made for each other..." The video is circulating widely on social media, with fans appreciating their hard work and dedication. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan Sequel Is in the Works? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Jyotika's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

